Dec 3, 2022, 9:43 PM

Missiles fired towards Zionist settlement in north of Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Israeli regime reported on Saturday evening that several explosions were heard in the settlements around the Gaza Strip.

According to Hebrew language media, sirens went off in Nahel Oz settlement.

According to the reports, at least one missile plane has fallen in the area of Nahal Oz.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Shahab news agency reported, citing Hebrew media, that a missile hit an area near Kfar Ezzah around the Gaza Strip. More details about possible casualties and damages have not yet been released to the media.

Shahab also reported that a huge explosion was heard in the Zionist settlements of Kfar Aza and kibbutz Saad.

