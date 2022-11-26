Resistance forces carry out anti-Zionist shooting op. in WB

Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime's soldiers detained a Palestinian youth residing in the Balata camp during their raid on the area.

Meanwhile, the European Union issued a statement regarding the intensification of the destruction of Palestinian houses.

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians said Wednesday it was "appalled" after Israeli forces destroyed a primary school in the Masafer Yatta in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Appalled by the news that ISF demolished the donor-funded Sfai School in Masafer Yatta in Occupied Palestinian Territory, one day after a diplomatic visit by several EU Member States," it said.

Emphasizing that "Palestinian children's right to education should be respected", the statement said, "Greatly alarmed by Israeli measures targeting humanitarian structures. Continued coercive measures threaten the existence of the Palestinian communities Masafer Yatta," Middle East Monitor reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education condemned the demolition as a "heinous crime."

SKH/5640254