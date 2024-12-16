Kyrgyzstan's president dismisses prime minister

Japarov has been "dismissed from his post due to a transfer to another position," the statement on the presidential website said, according to Reuters news agency.

Japarov had been prime minister since 2021.

The president assigned the prime ministerial duties to First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, the presidential administration said in another statement.

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country in Central Asia and a former Soviet Republic, has gone through significant political and social instability since its independence in 1991.

Its economy depends heavily on remittances from millions of migrant laborers working in Russia, which make up a fifth of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to United Nations data.

