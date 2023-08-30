Palestinian Resistance targets Zionists military helicopter

Also on Tuesday, Zionist soldiers attacked the Ya'bad area in the southwest of Jenin. Following the attack, the Palestinian media outlets reported that the Israeli regime's military wounded a Palestinian youth near Baqa al-Gharbiyye in the Occupied territories.

The Zionist regime army is continuing its aggression against the Jenin Camp. Two Palestinians were injured during the attack of the Israeli regime's forces on the southwest of Jenin on Monday. Zionist forces also detained a Palestinian youth following the clashes with Resistance fighters in Mevo Dotan.

Zionist sources had admitted that the Zionist regime's aggression against the Jenin camp during the past month could not stop the Palestinians' operations.

Recent Tel Aviv's attempts to put an end to the rising wave of Resistance operations in the occupied West Bank have so far drastically failed, as per the regime's confession. Rather, with every Zionist aggression, whether by a military attack or the detainment of Resistance fighters and leaders, a harder, more improvised operation takes place.

The occupation entity's crashing strategy in subduing Palestinians in giving up armed struggle as the main tool to fight the occupation has pushed Tel Aviv to consider explicitly readopting and implementing outdated policies, including targeted assassinations.

But given the continued erosion of Tel Aviv's deterrence and the exponential growth in Resistance capabilities, as per its military and political leadership, this decision has never been more difficult.

SD/5874563