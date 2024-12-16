Hamas calls for immediate dispatch of medical aid to Gaza

Hamas made the appeal in a statement on Sunday as the health situation continues to deteriorate in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless attacks there, the Lebanese El-Nashra news website reported.

The movement also called on Arab and Islamic countries to form a committee to support the people of Gaza.

“The actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza constitute crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing, and the international community's response to the crimes reflects an unprecedented failure of the international system”, the statement said.

Earlier in December, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Khalil Al-Daqran said that the continued Israeli restrictions prevent patients and the injured from leaving the Gaza Strip amid the collapse of healthcare structures in the region due to ongoing airstrikes by the regime.

He added that 10,000 cancer patients, including 2,500 children, are at risk, and international organizations and the global community must put pressure on the occupiers to save these individuals' lives.

The spokesman also said that no patients or injured individuals have been transferred for treatment outside the Gaza Strip for the past six months, and many are on the waiting list.

MNA