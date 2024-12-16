  1. Politics
Dec 16, 2024, 12:17 PM

Yemeni official:

US escalations against Yemen to open up 'gates of hell'

US escalations against Yemen to open up 'gates of hell'

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – A high-ranking member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has warned the United States against escalation of tensions in the Arab nation.

The US embassy [in Aden] has lined up its mercenaries for war against the Yemeni people, with the aim of stopping operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Acting Director of the Yemeni General Corporation for Radio and Television Abdulrahman al-Ahnoumi wrote in a post published on his X account, according to Press TV.

He added that any escalation of tensions would open up the gates of hell to the presence of US troops, oil installations, and the interests of Washington and its vassals in the West Asia region.

“We will target whatever American interests and bases we can, even if they are located somewhere in Africa and the Persian Gulf. Yemen has long made all the necessary preparations for such a purpose,” Ahnoumi emphasized.

Just as America previously turned its ships and vessels into “legitimate targets” for the Yemeni Armed Forces due to acts of aggression against Yemen and paid a heavy price, it will have to bear a considerable cost if tensions heighten, the top Ansarullah official stated.

American and British warplanes conducted a joint airstrike on targets in Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah, amid the Arab country’s ongoing maritime operations against vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that the aerial assaults struck the Buhais area in the Midi district of the province early on Monday.

The report did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage.

US and British military aircraft also targeted a number of locations in the At Tuhayta district of the strategic western province of Hudaydah. Details on potential human or material losses from the strikes have yet to be disclosed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, Israel has killed at least 43,603 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 102,929 others in Gaza.

MNA

News ID 225611

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News