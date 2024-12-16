US escalations against Yemen to open up 'gates of hell'

The US embassy [in Aden] has lined up its mercenaries for war against the Yemeni people, with the aim of stopping operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Acting Director of the Yemeni General Corporation for Radio and Television Abdulrahman al-Ahnoumi wrote in a post published on his X account, according to Press TV.

He added that any escalation of tensions would open up the gates of hell to the presence of US troops, oil installations, and the interests of Washington and its vassals in the West Asia region.

“We will target whatever American interests and bases we can, even if they are located somewhere in Africa and the Persian Gulf. Yemen has long made all the necessary preparations for such a purpose,” Ahnoumi emphasized.

Just as America previously turned its ships and vessels into “legitimate targets” for the Yemeni Armed Forces due to acts of aggression against Yemen and paid a heavy price, it will have to bear a considerable cost if tensions heighten, the top Ansarullah official stated.

American and British warplanes conducted a joint airstrike on targets in Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah, amid the Arab country’s ongoing maritime operations against vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that the aerial assaults struck the Buhais area in the Midi district of the province early on Monday.

The report did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage.

US and British military aircraft also targeted a number of locations in the At Tuhayta district of the strategic western province of Hudaydah. Details on potential human or material losses from the strikes have yet to be disclosed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, Israel has killed at least 43,603 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 102,929 others in Gaza.

MNA