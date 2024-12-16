  1. World
  Middle East
Dec 16, 2024, 3:49 PM

Israeli regime, Hamas ‘closer than ever’ to deal: Katz

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Israeli war minister has reportedly told Knesset lawmakers that the regime is closer to a deal than ever to reaching an agreement with Hamas to release and exchange the prisoners of war.

Israel Katz’s comments to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and War Committee were made behind closed doors but leaks of his remarks are reported widely in the Hebrew press, according to Times of Israel.

“Israel is closer than ever to another hostage deal,” Katz is quoted saying, adding that the less said about it the better.

Nonetheless, Katz predicts that the deal on the table will be backed by most of the coalition and should not face internal obstacles, the regime's media said.

He seemingly indicates that the deal will not include an open-ended halt to hostilities.

“There’s flexibility on the other side," the minister claimed.

