Israeli regime, Hamas ‘closer than ever’ to deal: Katz

Israel Katz’s comments to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and War Committee were made behind closed doors but leaks of his remarks are reported widely in the Hebrew press, according to Times of Israel.

“Israel is closer than ever to another hostage deal,” Katz is quoted saying, adding that the less said about it the better.

Nonetheless, Katz predicts that the deal on the table will be backed by most of the coalition and should not face internal obstacles, the regime's media said.

He seemingly indicates that the deal will not include an open-ended halt to hostilities.

“There’s flexibility on the other side," the minister claimed.

