BRICS main news over past week

Brazil sets new records for wind power generation in favour of renewable energy transition

Brazil has achieved remarkable milestones in wind energy production, setting two consecutive records.

The public policies for renewable technologies have been instrumental in attracting investment and generating employment

Vladimir Putin announces start of BRICS Alliance's work on AI development

During the plenary session of the conference "Artificial Intelligence Journey 2024", Vladimir Putin, Russian President, announced the start of the BRICS Alliance for the development of AI.

South Africa emphasises significant contribution of youth to innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa

South African Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation predicts that Africa will account for more than a quarter of the world's youth population by 2050

At the Youth in Innovation Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina emphasised the significant contribution of youth to innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.



Indian government incentivises companies to produce environmentally friendly vehicles



The finance ministry has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on electric mobility vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent



The total number of electric two-wheelers registered in India stands at 28,55,015 and four-wheelers at 2,57,169 as on 4 December.



Xi Jinping says China and Russia should maintain close cooperation in UN, BRICS, and SCO



At a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, he said that Beijing and Moscow intend to develop strategic partnership.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ethiopia's Five Million Coders Initiative empowers 360,000 youth in digital skills



The initiative launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates



The "Five Million Ethiopian Coders" initiative has engaged 360,000 young participants across Ethiopia, marking significant progress in the country's digital transformation journey.



Iranian researchers invent joints for soft robots



Iranian researchers have developed joints for soft robots that have variable hardness depending on the conditions of use.

2034 World Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia



The championship in Saudi Arabia will be held in 15 stadiums in five cities



FIFA General Assembly confirmed Saudi Arabia as the official host for the global tournament.



Egypt unveils innovative strategy for sustainable economic planning



The government aims to bolster private sector engagement through various initiatives

Egypt has announced a new methodology for preparing its 2025/2026 fiscal year economic and social development plan.

EAEU and UAE finalise negotiations on Economic Partnership Agreement

The agreement will have to undergo the relevant procedures of domestic harmonisation



The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the UAE have finalized negotiations on an Economic Partnership Agreement that would create a free trade zone between the countries.



