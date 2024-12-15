Iran FM discusses bilateral ties, region with Japan dep. FM

The Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro who has travelled to Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian officials held a meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday afternoon.

In the meeting, Funakoshi Takehiro referred to the long-standing and friendly relations between Iran and Japan, and emphasized the importance of continuing consultations to develop bilateral relations and help resolve regional and international issues.

Araghchi, for his part, pointed to the good and friendly relations between the two countries, and welcomed the consultations with Japan on bilateral relations and regional and international issues, and emphasized the importance of continuing these consultations in light of the recent developments in the region, especially Syria, and the shared concerns of the two countries regarding stability and sustainable security in the region.

