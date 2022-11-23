  1. World
Zionist forces martyr 16-year-old Palestinian teen in WB

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The Palestinian news sources announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of a Palestinian teenager in the shooting of the Zionist regime forces in Nablus.

Palestinian Ministry of Health had previously announced that six Palestinian youths were wounded in a clash with the occupying forces who attacked the eastern area of Nablus city.

In these clashes, dozens of Palestinians were suffocated due to the use of tear gas by the Zionist forces.

Zionist regime forces also targeted an ambulance belonging to the Red Crescent in Nablus.

In the meantime, the Palestinian Data Center announced in a report that 28 resistance operations have taken place in the West Bank and Al-Quds in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of resistance operations in the West Bank has increased and 29 settlers and Zionist soldiers have been killed during resistance operations, which is an unprecedented statistic compared to the last 17 years.

