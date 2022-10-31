Second terrorist of Shah Cheragh attack arrested

The terrorist was arrested in Shiraz, according to the Iranian intelligence minister.

Khatib also added that the terrorist was arrested by the security forces with the help of popular reports.

He stressed the need for people to have an active role in anti-rioters rallies.

Political, Security and Social Deputy of Fars province Governorate Esmaeil Mohebbi Pour told IRNA News Agency that the second terrorist had not entered the Shah Cheragh shrine, but was supporting the first person and communicated plans to him.

Mohebbi Pour added that Iran's intelligence forces are seriously pursuing to find any other clues, factors, and elements related to the Shiraz terrorist attack, adding that the terrorists will be handed over to justice.

Last Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bloody attack.

On the same day, Iran's police and security forces foiled a bombing attempt in Shiraz. The perpetrator of the failed bombing was identified and arrested in Shiraz.

