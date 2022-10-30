Iraq PM Al Sudani condemns Shiraz terrorist attack

The prime minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani met and held talks with Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, Iran's new ambassador to Iraq.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized strengthening mutual cooperation between Iraq and Iran.

On behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran's ambassador to Baghdad congratulated Al Sudani on receiving a vote of confidence and becoming Iraq's new prime minister.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also condemned the terrorist attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

He also added that the Iraqi government and people express sympathy with the victims of this terrorist attack.

He further emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in the promotion of sustainable development and regional stability.

