Nov 8, 2022, 8:54 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 8

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, November 8.

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Governing structures require revolution, change

26 linked with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Iran: 

Foreign hands behind Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Javan:

26 Takfiri terrorists linked to Shah Cheragh attack arrested

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

New dimension of Shah Cheragh attack revealed 

Kayahan:

Parents in 6 European countries say they eat less so their children do not starve

Who played complementary role for ISIL in Shah Cheragh attack?

Arman-e Emrooz: 

There is no way except for democratic way

Ebtekar:

From Democrats' failure to Trump's possibility of emergence

