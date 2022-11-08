Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 8

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Governing structures require revolution, change

26 linked with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Iran:

Foreign hands behind Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Javan:

26 Takfiri terrorists linked to Shah Cheragh attack arrested

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

New dimension of Shah Cheragh attack revealed

Kayahan:

Parents in 6 European countries say they eat less so their children do not starve

Who played complementary role for ISIL in Shah Cheragh attack?

Arman-e Emrooz:

There is no way except for democratic way

Ebtekar:

From Democrats' failure to Trump's possibility of emergence

