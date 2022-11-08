Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 8

Etela'at:
Raeisi: Governing structures require revolution, change
26 linked with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested
Iran:
Foreign hands behind Shah Cheragh terrorist attack
Javan:
26 Takfiri terrorists linked to Shah Cheragh attack arrested
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
New dimension of Shah Cheragh attack revealed
Kayahan:
Parents in 6 European countries say they eat less so their children do not starve
Who played complementary role for ISIL in Shah Cheragh attack?
Arman-e Emrooz:
There is no way except for democratic way
Ebtekar:
From Democrats' failure to Trump's possibility of emergence
