None of enemy's war goals achieved: Army Spox.

Iran's Army spokesperson Brigadier General Akraminia has delivered a pointed post-war assessment, stating that the enemy achieved none of its objectives during the recent conflict while Iran's armed forces maintained full combat capability and ultimately compelled a ceasefire.

Akraminia outlined the strategic outcome of the war across military, political, and national dimensions — and issued a direct warning to countries that align with US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesperson added that national sentiment and public attention to national priorities had intensified across both the population and the country's leadership, leaving the Islamic Republic internally stronger than it was before the conflict began.

Akraminia delivered an explicit economic warning, stating that countries that follow the United States in imposing sanctions against Iran will encounter difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz passing through the waterway.

Addressing the military conduct of the war directly, Akraminia said the enemy had operated under the assumption that Iran's armed forces would be unable to sustain combat operations. That assumption, he said, proved wrong.

"Until day 40 of the war, we preserved our military capability, managed the war with skill, and were able to resist — conducting both offensive and defensive operations," he said. "The enemy saw that it genuinely could not break this resistance and was ultimately forced into a ceasefire."

MNA