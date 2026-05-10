Iran's homegrown light submarines deployed in Hormuz Strait

He reiterated that Iran’s domestically built light submarines are being deployed and expanded in the Strait of Hormuz based on threats, capabilities, and operational needs, remaining on alert and ready for action.

These light submarines can “bottom rest” on the seabed for long periods in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing them to monitor and, if necessary, engage hostile vessels. This is part of their capability to track and neutralize enemy ships, the Army Navy commander stressed.

To demonstrate Iran’s maritime deterrence, these submarines surfaced during an operation dedicated to the martyrs of the Dena destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding, "After carrying out formation maneuvers, they submerged again to continue their missions."

MNA/TSN3587041