Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 1

Etela'at:
7 terrorists linked to Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested
Leader to receive students on Wed.
VP Mokhber: Vulnerability of Iran's economy must be minimized
Iran:
All ISIL terrorists behind Shagh Cheragh terrorist attack arrested
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
FM Spox.: sanctions on IRGC illegal
Intelligence min: Enemies after separation of Iran
Kayhan:
Terrorists of Shiraz attack arrested
Arman-e Emrooz:
Good diplomacy to nullify sanctions
Elements behind Shagh Cheragh terrorist attack arrested
Arman-e Melli:
6 affiliated with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested
Ebtekar:
Dialogue best way out of current situation
Etemad:
Hope returned to Brazil
