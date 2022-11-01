Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 1

Etela'at:

7 terrorists linked to Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Leader to receive students on Wed.

VP Mokhber: Vulnerability of Iran's economy must be minimized

Iran:

All ISIL terrorists behind Shagh Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

FM Spox.: sanctions on IRGC illegal

Intelligence min: Enemies after separation of Iran

Kayhan:

Terrorists of Shiraz attack arrested

Arman-e Emrooz:

Good diplomacy to nullify sanctions

Elements behind Shagh Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Arman-e Melli:

6 affiliated with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack arrested

Ebtekar:

Dialogue best way out of current situation

Etemad:

Hope returned to Brazil

