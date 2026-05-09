Omani Mufti calls for unity against aggression on Gaza, Iran

Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, posted a message on the X on Saturday,"We strongly condemn the Zionist regime's cruel aggression against the land of Gaza and its people, and we express our sympathy to the victims of these incidents."
He continued: "All Muslims must stand united and together in the face of aggression in Gaza, Iran, or any other part of the world; because the Islamic Ummah is a single Ummah and must show this unity in solidarity, helping the rightness, and confronting falsehood."
MNA/6824948
TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The Grand Mufti of Oman called on all Muslims to unite and confront the aggression against Gaza and Iran.
Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, posted a message on the X on Saturday,"We strongly condemn the Zionist regime's cruel aggression against the land of Gaza and its people, and we express our sympathy to the victims of these incidents."
News ID 244363
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