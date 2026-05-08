FM denounces US aggression against 2 Iranian oil tankers

In a statement released on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the powerful Armed Forces of the country gave a decisive and firm response to the US attacks against the two Iranian oil tankers.

The ministry said the attacks took place during the late hours of Thursday, May 7, and the early hours of Friday, May 8, adding that these attacks were met with a powerful response and a “heavy slap” by the powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the aggressors failed to achieve their illegitimate objectives.

Not only these aggressive and provocative acts are a clear violation of the ceasefire dated March 8, 2026, but also a blatant violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and constitute an act of aggression under the Definition of Aggression Resolution No. 3314 of the United Nations General Assembly,” the ministry added.

“The continuation of aggressive actions along with contradictory behavior, vulgar rhetoric, and disgraceful blame-shifting by senior American officials indicates the increasing desperation and confusion of the US ruling establishment and their extreme inability to ‘understand the problem’ and ‘find a reasonable solution’ to escape their self-created quagmire.”

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized “the determination of Iran’s powerful Armed Forces to defend Iran’s territorial integrity, independence, and national sovereignty against any aggression and malicious act,” while drawing the attention of the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general to their responsibilities regarding the preservation of international peace and security under the UN Charter.

It also warned about “the dangerous consequences of the United Nations’ indifference and appeasement toward the lawlessness and rogue behavior of the US ruling establishment.”

“Now more than ever, it has become clear that linking the region’s security and stability to the interventionist presence of the United States and other foreign actors is a mistake. The US military presence in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman has not only failed to contribute to regional stability and security, but has itself become a cause and source of insecurity with widespread regional and global consequences,” it added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to the policy of good neighborliness and respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all regional countries, calling on regional governments once again to make efforts, with a responsible approach and relying on recent experiences, to establish an indigenous security mechanism based on collective trust and free from the destructive interference of actors from outside the region,” the statement added.

MNA