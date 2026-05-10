Rubio, Witkoff meet with Qatari premier for talks on Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting on May 9 in Miami with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani as part of the efforts to settle the Iranian conflict, Axios web portal reported, citing its sources.

According to Axios sources, "the meeting focused on the path to achieving a memorandum of understanding to end the war," and "the US was still awaiting Iran's latest response."

The news web portal reported that "one of the sources said Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are working in tandem to push for an agreement. The mediators are urging both parties to de-escalate and focus on getting a deal."

MNA