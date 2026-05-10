IRGC Navy warns against any attack on Iranian vessels

“Warning! Any aggression against the oil tankers and commercial vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a heavy attack on one of the American centers in the region and the enemy’s ships,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

The warning came after the United States violated a ceasefire during clashes in southern Iran on Thursday night.

In a statement, the spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the “aggressive, terrorist and marauding US military” had targeted an Iranian oil tanker sailing from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the strategic waterway near the UAE port of Fujairah.

The spokesman also said civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island came under aerial attacks carried out “with the cooperation of some regional countries.”

According to the statement, the Iranian Armed Forces responded immediately by launching retaliatory strikes against US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, allegedly causing considerable damage.

The spokesman further warned that the United States and countries supporting it should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran would continue to respond “powerfully and without the slightest hesitation” to any aggression or attack.

MNA