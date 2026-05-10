  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 8:58 AM

Pakistan pledges continued mediation for lasting peace

Pakistan pledges continued mediation for lasting peace

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Pakistan's army chief has reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to serving as a neutral mediator in the Middle East, pledging to continue all efforts toward achieving lasting regional peace.

Pakistan's army commander has underscored Islamabad's continued commitment to serving as a neutral mediator in the Middle East, pledging that the country will persist in its diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

In remarks reported by Al Jazeera, the army chief stated that Pakistan is playing the role of an impartial mediator with the explicit goal of bringing about permanent peace, adding that Islamabad would bring its full weight to bear on making the mediation succeed.

"Pakistan will make every effort for this mediation to succeed and will continue on this path," he said.

News ID 244369

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