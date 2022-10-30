People partaking in honoring Shiraz martyrs ensure security

Speaking in a Cabinet Meeting on Sunday evening, President Raeisi condoled the martyrdom of a group of fellow countrymen and citizens in the terrorist incident in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, and appreciated the magnificent and massive participation of people in the funeral ceremony and honoring the position of these martyrs in different cities.

Raeisi considered the bitter incident in Shiraz as a part of the enemy's goal in creating insecurity and disrupting people's lives through unrest, sowing seeds of discord and creating sedition and terror across the country.

He then pointed to the increase in public hatred towards terrorists and rioters, and stated that government officials are obliged to do their utmost efforts to restore peace and security in the country and to render quality services to the noble people of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to the imminent start of 2022 World Cup in Qatar and obliged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to interact with Qatari officials in better organizing this prestigious sport event to prevent the outbreak of possible problems.

