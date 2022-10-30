Zionists, region reactionary states cannot hide behind ISIL

Addressing the parliament session on Sunday, the speaker of the parliament Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said, "Shiraz terrorist attack proved that the enemies are seeking to disrupt the country's security, people's daily lives, and create division, wars, and conflicts in the country."

The Zionist regime and the region's reactionary states cannot hide behind the mask of ISIL or London-based media, he said, adding that they must be accountable for the blood of Iranians.

God willing, the Iranian nation will witness the Islamic Republic's decisive response against these crimes, Ghalibaf stressed.

According to him, the criminal enemies abused the recent unrest in the country to carry out the terrorist attack.

Of course, the terrorist actions of Iran's enemies should not be an excuse to ignore the ongoing reformist protests in the country, Ghalibaf underlined.

Saying that protests will lead to the country's progress, he added that the protesters must separate their way from the criminals and separatists.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

