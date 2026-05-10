  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 7:46 AM

IRGC Aerospace chief:

Missiles locked, awaiting fire order

Missiles locked, awaiting fire order

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – The commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Seyyed Majid Mousavi, has declared on social media that Iran's missiles and drones are locked onto the enemy and his forces are awaiting the order to fire.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force has issued a pointed public warning, declaring that Iran's missiles and drones are locked onto their targets and that his forces stand ready to strike on command.

Major General Mousavi posted the statement directly on his social media account, writing: "The Aerospace Force's missiles and drones are locked on the enemy and we are awaiting the order to fire."

The statement arrives against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's formal complaints to the UN Security Council over renewed US military provocations, including strikes on Iranian tankers near Jask on May 7.

MNA

News ID 244367

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