Missiles locked, awaiting fire order

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force has issued a pointed public warning, declaring that Iran's missiles and drones are locked onto their targets and that his forces stand ready to strike on command.

Major General Mousavi posted the statement directly on his social media account, writing: "The Aerospace Force's missiles and drones are locked on the enemy and we are awaiting the order to fire."

The statement arrives against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's formal complaints to the UN Security Council over renewed US military provocations, including strikes on Iranian tankers near Jask on May 7.

MNA