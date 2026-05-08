FM Araghchi warns US of its new adventurism against Iran

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire?”

“Whatever the causes, outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure,” he added.

He dismissed reported US intelligence assessments about Iran’s missile capabilities, asserting that the country’s missile inventory and launcher capacity are stronger than before and stressing Tehran’s full readiness to defend the Iranian people.

“Also, the CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb 28. The correct figure is 120%. As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%,” Araghchi underlined.

His remarks came after a media report citing US intelligence assessments claimed that Iran still retains a large portion of its ballistic missile and launcher capabilities despite weeks of US and Israeli bombardment.

According to the report, Iran maintains about 75 percent of its prewar mobile launcher inventory and around 70 percent of its missile stockpiles, while also restoring much of its underground storage infrastructure and repairing damaged missiles.

MNA/ 6823654