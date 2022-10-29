  1. Politics
Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 PM

Iran gov. spokesman:

Foes’ pressure can not undermine Iranians’ unity

Foes’ pressure can not undermine Iranians’ unity

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Government spokesman said on Saturday that the enemies' pressure can not undermine the Iranians’ unity.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the remarks while attending the funeral ceremony of the recently-occurred terrorist attack in Shiraz.

The patriotic and Muslim nation of Iran, at different historical levels, has always shown that they have been one step ahead of officials and people in other countries around the world, he said.

Commenting on the Iranians’ coming onto the scene to condemn the recent terrorist attack and unrest, he said that Iranians have unequivocally slammed the moves.

“We are one united nation,” this is what the people of Iran tried to convey, he underlined.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

AMK/IRN84926429

News Code 192995

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News