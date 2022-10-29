Foes’ pressure can not undermine Iranians’ unity

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the remarks while attending the funeral ceremony of the recently-occurred terrorist attack in Shiraz.

The patriotic and Muslim nation of Iran, at different historical levels, has always shown that they have been one step ahead of officials and people in other countries around the world, he said.

Commenting on the Iranians’ coming onto the scene to condemn the recent terrorist attack and unrest, he said that Iranians have unequivocally slammed the moves.

“We are one united nation,” this is what the people of Iran tried to convey, he underlined.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

