  1. Economy
May 10, 2026, 12:57 PM

Iran’s trade with 39 African states on trajectory growth: TPO

Iran’s trade with 39 African states on trajectory growth: TPO

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has said that the country’s trade with the 39 African countries is on the growth and development track.

The value of each ton of the country’s export goods to the African continent has increased by 25 percent to $554, Deputy Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for the International Businesses Amir Roshanbakhsh stated.

Turing to the latest situation of Iran’s trade with the African states, he emphasized that Iran’s imports and exports with the African countries is underway, and is on the growth trajectory.

He put the value of each ton of exports goods to the African continent at $442, the amount of which has increased 25 percent at large to $554.

MNA/6825393

News ID 244380

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