Iran holds initiative in confrontation with US: Spox.

In an interview with Defapress correspondent, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a Senior Spokesman of the Armed Forces, said that despite the US's malicious actions, the initiative lies with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the capabilities of the Iranian combatants are at a very favorable level.

Warning some countries in the region about the consequences of siding with the fascist American army, Brigadier General Shekarchi said that any state that takes action against Iran will face a decisive response from the country's armed forces.

Recently, the American army, with the assistance of several countries in the region, attacked several Iranian ports and oil tankers. The action was met with an immediate and severe response from the Iranian armed forces, who forced the aggressor destroyers to flee the battle.

MNA