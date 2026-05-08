Araghchi lashes out at US-Bahrain anti-Iran moves

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the UN Security Council Fu Cong, and UN member states, Iran’s top diplomat hit back at the anti-Iran moves by the US and Bahrain at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The text of the letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran is as follows:

"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing to you regarding the one-sided and incomplete draft resolution concerning the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding areas, jointly submitted by Bahrain and the United States for adoption by the United Nations Security Council.

This text makes no reference to the root cause of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, namely the military aggression and the illegal use of force by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The current situation is directly and exclusively the result of their aggressive, unjustified, and illegal war. The true objective of this draft is to distort the realities on the ground and to justify the previous and ongoing illegal actions of the United States against Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz—a region thousands of miles away from the US coasts.

The international community must not allow the Security Council to be abused by aggressors or to become a tool for legitimizing their illegal actions. It is essential to exercise maximum vigilance to prevent any attempt to distort established rules and principles of international law in a way that could justify aggression or the illegal use of force.

The sponsors of this draft are abusing international law by presenting a selective and biased narrative, while simultaneously ignoring the gross violations of international law by the United States itself.

Furthermore, this draft ignores the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the United States, including the illegal naval blockade, as well as attacks on and the seizure of Iranian vessels. Moreover, the invocation of Chapter VII of the UN Charter is completely unjustified and disproportionate.

Should this resolution be adopted, the credibility and status of the Security Council will be severely undermined, the Council's executive powers will be politicized, and a dangerous precedent will be set for legitimizing unilateral coercive measures and the illegal behavior of the United States in violating the sovereignty and sovereign rights of coastal states.

Allowing the United States to abuse the Security Council regarding a crisis it created without the Council's authorization or even prior notice will have devastating consequences.

I must emphasize that normal maritime traffic will return to the Strait of Hormuz contingent upon the permanent cessation of war and the lifting of the illegal blockade and sanctions against Iran. Therefore, the path to achieving stability lies in the United States' adherence to international law, not in the abuse of the Security Council in a manner that further complicates the situation.

In light of the above, and considering the continuous pressure exerted by the United States on member states to participate in presenting this draft for political and propaganda purposes—a method the US has used repeatedly, including in connection with Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) to advance its political agenda—I urge you and your respective government to take a principled and responsible stance and refrain from supporting or participating in this draft resolution.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MNA