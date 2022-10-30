Parl. members condemn Shiraz terrorist attack

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Iranian parliament members denounced the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shiraz which led to the martyrdom of 15 pilgrims — including a lady and two children — and the injury of at least 40 others.

A heavily-armed terrorist assaulted the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time (1415 GMT) on Wednesday, just before the evening prayers.

The attacker opened fire indiscriminately on visitors within the shrine, according to the police commander of Fars province. The perpetrator was wounded and taken into custody by security personnel. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences to the Iranian nation, assuring that the perpetrators of the “outrageous” crime will definitely face punishment.

