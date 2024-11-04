Closing Iran consulates by Germany unjustifiable: FM Spox

Regarding Germany's actions to close Iranian consulates in reaction to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German terrorist who headed terrorist action in Iran, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said no employees have been fired.

During the calls with the other party, Iran made it clear that this action cannot be justified by any means, Baghaei said, noting that Germany's reaction is regarding an issue that is related to Iran's jurisdiction and is related to an Iranian citizen who has committed terrorist acts.

He emphasized that according to Iranian laws, the punishment for the crime he committed is quite clear, which is execution.

Baghaei continued that a series of meetings were held regarding the support of Iranians living in Germany to ensure that the process of consular actions would continue.

He added that Iran is trying to solve the problems by strengthening its mission as well as using the automated system.

Regarding the abduction of one of the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon by the Zionist regime, Baghaei said that considering that Germany is one of the suppliers of weapons for the Israeli regime, this concern regarding Germany's role in this abduction should be investigated by international authorities.

