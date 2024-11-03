US, Israel nearing their end: IRGC chief

“Today, it is the US that is observing its political sunset,” Major General Hossein Salami in an address to a gathering of people marking the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance or Pupil Day in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that the Americans and Israelis have thoroughly approached their collapse, warning Washington and Tel Aviv that the resistance forces will respond to them at the proportionate time.

The commander noted that the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon debunk American human rights, slamming the US as the root cause of political and military turmoil in the world although it claims to be advocating democracy and freedom.

In remarks on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underscored the US and Israeli regime will receive a crushing response for their recent aerial aggression on some points in Iran.

