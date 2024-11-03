  1. Politics
Nov 3, 2024, 3:36 PM

US, Israel nearing their end: IRGC chief

US, Israel nearing their end: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – The United States and Israel have reached the end of the line, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said, reminding that they will receive a response from the resistance front in due time.

“Today, it is the US that is observing its political sunset,” Major General Hossein Salami in an address to a gathering of people marking the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance or Pupil Day in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that the Americans and Israelis have thoroughly approached their collapse, warning Washington and Tel Aviv that the resistance forces will respond to them at the proportionate time.

The commander noted that the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon debunk American human rights, slamming the US as the root cause of political and military turmoil in the world although it claims to be advocating democracy and freedom.

In remarks on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underscored the US and Israeli regime will receive a crushing response for their recent aerial aggression on some points in Iran.

SD/TSN3192476

News ID 223952

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News