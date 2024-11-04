Iran will 'certainly' launch another attack against Israel

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi made the remarks on the occasion of the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance, also known as the National Student Day, which marks the 1979 takeover of the US embassy by Iranian university students, at Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran on Sunday.

“Details cannot be discussed, but it will certainly be carried out,” Fadavi said, referring to the possible attack against Israel, expected to be named Operation True Promise III.

He further noted that Iran has been defending the oppressed and fighting the oppressor for over 45 years, stressing that it will continue to do so.

Iran believes that it should stand on the right side of history, he added.

The senior IRGC commander went on to say that one major aspect of the Gaza war was that the people of the world realized that they had been lied to for 76 years. As a result, demonstrations have been held on the streets of 91% of the countries of the world, he noted, PressTV reported.

“The people of the world understood that the Zionist regime is the occupier, and they occupied the Palestinian land, evicted the people from their homes, and killed the people, women, and children,” he said.

Fadavi’s remarks came a day after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States and Israel that they would definitely receive a crushing response for their aggression.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli regime's military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and a senior IRGC commander.

In the early hours of October 26, Israel targeted two Iranian border provinces, Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as Tehran.

Iran's integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

Iran has said it will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.

