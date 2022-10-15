Deputy FM stresses need for participating in exclusive EXPOs

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy also noted that the presence of Iranian tiles in neighboring countries and the competitive market of the region shows the strength of competition and diversity in the country's tile and ceramic production.

Safari considered strengthening commercial and economic relations with Iraq and the Central Asian countries as one of the priorities of the economic diplomacy of Iran's foreign ministry.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the President of the Iranian Ceramic Producers Syndicate (IRCPS) Behnam Aziz Zadeh noted that more than 140 production units in the tile and ceramic industry are active, more than 95% of which are private sector.

Referring to the export target market of these products in 38 countries, Aziz Zadeh noted that 70% of the total amount of exports was made to Iraq.

He also noted that Iran is the sixth producer and the fifth exporter of ceramic and tiles in the world.

