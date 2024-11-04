Yemen warns against Israeli asset transfers to evade its Ops

He emphasized that intelligence reports have confirmed the involvement of several shipping companies linked to the Israeli occupation in a concerted effort to offload their assets, which includes transferring ownership of cargo ships to other entities or registering them under different names as a means to circumvent the punitive measures imposed by Sanaa.

Saree asserted that the Yemeni Armed Forces will not acknowledge any changes in ownership or flags of Israeli vessels. He cautioned all relevant parties against engaging with these companies or ships, as they remain subject to punitive measures and are barred from entering the operational areas specified in previous statements.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/