Russian President Putin holds talks with N. Korean FM

"President Putin received the foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Choe Son Hui," the Kremlin said in a statement, publishing a video of the pair shaking hands ahead of talks, Turkish Daily Sabah reported on Monday.

Choe traveled to Russia last week for her second trip in six weeks, at a time of mounting alarm in the West over military cooperation between the two countries. The United States claims North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia and is poised to join the war in Ukraine on Moscow's side. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.

MNA