Iran, Egypt FMs stress necessity of stopping Israeli regime

In a telephone conversation on Monday with his Egyptian counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi emphasized Iran's right to respond to any violation of its security and territorial integrity within the framework of the right to self-defense, after pointing to the recent Israeli regime's aerial aggression on some military sites in Iran.

In the conversation, the 2 ministers emphasized the need to increase international efforts to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Gaza and Lebanon, establishing a ceasefire and preventing an increase in tension in the region, and supplying immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi also emphasized the need for immediate and effective action by the international community to stop the genocidal war machine of the Zionist regime and the collective effort of Islamic countries in that regard.

The two sides also agreed on the continuation of consultations between the two countries.

MNA