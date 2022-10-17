  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2022, 8:53 AM

EU Borrell consults with Iran FM on European inmates in Evin

EU Borrell consults with Iran FM on European inmates in Evin

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell announced on Sunday that he has talked with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the situation of prisoners in Evin Detention Center, especially European prisoners.

According to the announcement of Media Center of the Judiciary, follow-ups from the Prisons Organization show that a prison entrepreneurship workshop caught fire last night on Saturday following a conflict broke out between a number of prisoners convicted of financial and theft. Immediately after the conflict and the fire in the sewing workshop of the prisoners of financial conviction and theft, the prison security guards took action to control the conflict and the fire station located in the prison immediately started extinguishing fire and managed to contain the fire.

This report indicates that the police force has greatly helped restoration of peace and security in Evin Prison.

In the Evin Prison fire, four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation. Also, 70 prisoners were saved and 61 people were injured.

MA/IRN84913943

News Code 192521
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192521/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News