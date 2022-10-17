EU Borrell consults with Iran FM on European inmates in Evin

According to the announcement of Media Center of the Judiciary, follow-ups from the Prisons Organization show that a prison entrepreneurship workshop caught fire last night on Saturday following a conflict broke out between a number of prisoners convicted of financial and theft. Immediately after the conflict and the fire in the sewing workshop of the prisoners of financial conviction and theft, the prison security guards took action to control the conflict and the fire station located in the prison immediately started extinguishing fire and managed to contain the fire.

This report indicates that the police force has greatly helped restoration of peace and security in Evin Prison.

In the Evin Prison fire, four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation. Also, 70 prisoners were saved and 61 people were injured.

