Pezeshkian to travel to Baku

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will take part in the COP29 conference, which is scheduled to take place in Baku, the Iranian embassy told Trend.

During the course of the event, the president of Iran is anticipated to have multiple meetings.

In just a week’s time, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be kicking off in Azerbaijan, the decision of which was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai in December last year.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The abbreviation COP (Conference of Parties) means “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

MNA