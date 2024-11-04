  1. World
Israeli regime strikes martyr 10 people in Gaza's Beit Lahia

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza, with seven dead in an attack on two houses in the north Gaza town of Beit Lahiya and three fatalities in a strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in the enclave.

Several people were wounded in both attacks, they said, adding that Israeli forces had sent tanks into the northeast of Nuseirat camp earlier today, Al Jazeera reported. 

According to the media, the Israeli regime deployed tanks into Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya on Oct. 5, 2024, saying it intended to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians said the new aerial and ground offensives and forced evacuations were “ethnic cleansing” aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp of their population to create buffer zones. Israel denies this, saying it is fighting Hamas militants who launch attacks from there.

Gaza’s government media office put the number of Palestinians killed since October 5 at 1,800. It said 4,000 others were wounded.

