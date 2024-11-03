National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance

Designating a day after the National Day against global arrogance is to remember this historic struggle, especially since plots are being made to cast doubt on the courageous and conscious movement of the nation to stand up and fight against the United States and its agents in the region, Ayatollah Khamenei said on Saturday (November 2) while addressing groups of students in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei received them on the eve of National Student Day which marks the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Iran in 1979. The event falls on the 13th of the Iranian calendar month of Aban and is also recognized as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran. The occasion is named the 13th of Aban in Iran, Aban is the eighth month of the Iranian calendar.

The Leader called the struggle of the Iranian nation against arrogance a permanent and continuous matter.

He termed confronting global arrogance as a religious duty because it humiliates nations and seeks economic, military, and cultural dominance over them.

Addressing efforts by certain individuals to question the authenticity of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, known as Spy Den, the Leader affirmed that the US embassy in Tehran, as evidenced by the seized documents, functioned as a command center for instigating counter-Revolutionaries, remnants of the Shah's SAVAK, sowing discord, inciting ethnic conflicts, plotting a coup, threatening the life of Imam Khomeini and undermining the Revolution. "This reality remains unchanged, even if some of those involved in the incident have developed doubts," he said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further pointed out the revelatory nature of the documents discovered in the US Spy Den, urging the youth to carefully examine them.

He described the seizure of the US Spy Den as a turning point, a historic and unforgettable event, due to the revelation of the true nature of the American embassy. "It was for this reason that Imam Khomeini, with his all-pervading insight, approved of the students' action," he added.

Every year in early November, Iranians, along with school and university students, participate in large rallies to express their discontent with US policies and to honor those who stormed the US embassy, capturing its personnel and documents that revealed US plans to undermine the Islamic establishment in Iran.

On November 4, 1979—marking the first anniversary of the massacre of 56 Iranian students by the Shah’s forces and the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's exile to Turkey in 1964—people gathered at the University of Tehran to protest US conspiracies and interference in Iran.

Approximately 400 Iranian Muslim students, known as the Muslim Students of Imam Khomeini Line, stormed the US embassy.

In 1358, Iranian youth took significant action that shocked the world and forced America to its knees. The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, referred to the takeover as a “second revolution” following the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the Shah.

The former US Embassy in Tehran has turned into a museum

Being open to the public and foreign tourists, today, the place has been changed into a museum in which various documents related to confidential contacts, spy equipment, American advanced telecommunication tools, and secret rooms are all put on display.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour