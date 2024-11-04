Iran to participate in China Intl. Import Expo in Shanghai

During his visit, Dehghan Dehnavi will assess Iran's needs across various sectors while also evaluating the export potential of Iranian companies. This analysis is crucial for developing strategies to enhance exports and better position Iranian businesses in the international market. Additionally, he plans to engage with Chinese officials and companies to discuss the challenges faced by Iranian exporters and seek collaborative solutions to overcome these obstacles, MENA FN reported.

The 7th China International Import Expo is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, featuring participation from numerous countries, including Iran. This year's expo is particularly significant, with expectations to draw participants from 152 countries, regions, and international organizations. Notably, the event will host 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, marking a new record for attendance.



As the world's first national-level import-themed expo, the China International Import Expo has been held in Shanghai for seven consecutive years. It serves as a platform for international enterprises to gauge the Chinese market and establish connections that could foster future trade relationships. The CIIE is recognized for its role in facilitating global trade, and Iran's participation underscores the importance of strengthening economic ties with China amid ongoing efforts to expand its export capabilities.

MA/PR