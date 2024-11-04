After the autopsy of Yahya Sinwar's body, the forensic doctors concluded that Sinwar had not eaten anything during the last 72 hours before being killed by the Israeli strikes.

Claiming that the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza is confiscated by Hamas forces and the people of Gaza do not benefit from it, Tel Aviv prevents the aid from being sent to Gaza and keeps the people in hunger. This is despite the fact that the Hamas leader had not eaten any food in war conditions 3 days before his martyrdom.

Sinwar was Hamas’s leader. He led Hamas in Gaza since the deaths of the group’s political leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and senior commander Mohammed Deif in Gaza in July this year.

He spent 22 years in Israeli prison before being released in 2011 during a prisoner exchange.

He was said to have directed Hamas’s response to the Israeli war on Gaza as well as the negotiations for a ceasefire.

Negotiators at peace talks in Cairo and Doha say Hamas officials would halt discussions to defer to Sinwar in Gaza for instructions.

Over the past year, the Israeli military has combed what remains of the Gaza Strip after it levelled much of the enclave’s infrastructure and killed more than 42,000 people.

Israel has been trying to kill Sinwar for allegedly planning the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, during which 1,139 people died and about 250 were taken captive.

