Malaysia backs expelling Israel from UN: report

Anwar told lawmakers that the draft resolution is in the negotiation process and is expected to be presented at the UNGA for approval “soon."

"Strong measures, including Israel's removal from the United Nations following Israel's human rights violations and genocidal crimes, must be enforced as soon as possible," said Anwar, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

"Malaysia will ensure that the agenda is heard and given attention so that the atrocities of the Israeli regime can be stopped, besides allowing critical aid to reach the Palestinian people at a time when the massacre continues to worsen," he said, according to a brief part of his speech shared on X.

It came after the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, urged the suspension of Israel’s UN membership on Wednesday, citing repeated violations of international law and the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Once approved, Anwar said, the resolution is expected to be a legal basis for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to continue providing basic services, including education, health treatment and humanitarian aid.

Israeli Parliament last week passed a bill banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

MA/PR