German FM issues ultimatum on Ukrainian territories

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says any concessions to Russia in the ongoing conflict would be “naive”, Russia Today reported.

The West should not settle for any peace agreement that would result in Ukraine losing territory to Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said. According to the diplomat, flaws in the strategy were demonstrated back in 2014, when Crimea was absorbed into Russia.

Speaking at the 2022 Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Baerbock said that while open public discussions are a key aspect of a true democracy, those suggesting trading Ukraine’s territorial integrity for the prospect of immediate peace have been repeatedly mistaken.

“Such naive strategies already failed in 2014, we’ve seen that the annexation of Crimea and Donbass was only a prelude to what has been happening in Ukraine ever since the 24th of February,” she claimed.

“The security of the Baltic states, the security of Eastern Europe is Germany’s security,” Baerbock said in an apparent bid to illustrate Berlin’s commitment to solidarity with other European nations. She also added that Germany is going to “support Ukraine with weapons for all it takes,” pledging economic and humanitarian aid as well.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Tuesday that four regions that it annexed in the east of Ukraine recently are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal.

MNA/PR