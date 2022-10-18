  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2022, 8:00 PM

FM spox:

Iran ready to negotiate with Ukraine to resolve ambiguities

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to resolve ambiguities.

Nasser Kan’ani Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman stated that unfounded accusations that have been leveled against Iran are based on false information and biased assumptions and are part of a targeted and political atmosphere staged by media outlets of some countries against Iran.

In reaction to some claims raised with regards to sending weapons, including military drones, by the Islamic Republic of Iran for use in the war in Ukraine, Iran considered these claims void of legal basis and untrue.

Kan’ani announced its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine in order to resolve these accusations.

Referring to the impartiality of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Ukraine war, Kan’ani stated that Iran has always opposed the continuation of the war since the conflict broke out between the two countries of Ukraine and Russia.

Iran has emphasized the need for the two countries of Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict peacefully, the Iranian spokesman added, stressing  that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held several meetings and calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in that regard.

By adopting a transparent and inviolable position, Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized maintaining the fundamental principles of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, based on its principles and in line with the goals of the United Nations Charter and international law, Kan’ani added.

