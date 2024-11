The second round of voting pitted incumbent Maia Sandu against her Socialist opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo, after neither candidate won a majority in the first round last month, media reported on Monday.

With 99.9% of the responses at the poll counted on Monday morning, Sandu won 55.4% of the vote, compared to the 44.6% of Stoianoglo, according to Moldova’s Central Electoral Commission.

