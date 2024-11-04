Iran, Iraq ministers discuss bilateral issues, shared borders

On Monday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in Tehran, accompanied by a delegation of advisors and officials.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Interior Ministry, Al-Shammari met with his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, and extended his congratulations to Momeni on his recent appointment as Iran's Interior Minister.

The discussions covered several topics, including preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, securing the shared borders, and implementing a memorandum of understanding between the two nations.

The statement noted that “both sides explored a range of areas, including training, knowledge exchange, and programs for Iraqi students pursuing security studies in Iran. Additional topics involved coordination on traffic management and passport services.”

The Iranian Interior Minister expressed gratitude to his Iraqi counterpart, commending Iraq’s efforts in “combating drug trafficking and crime in all its forms and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening mutual security cooperation.”

