US media levels claims about Iran's expected attack on Israel

The Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran is sending a diplomatic message that it is planning a complex response involving even more powerful warheads and other weapons.

On Sunday, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said that Iran will “certainly” launch another attack against Israel in response to the occupying regime’s latest act of aggression against the country.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on October 26 that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

