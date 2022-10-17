Iranian FM congratulates appointment of new Tanzanian FM

In a message on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian felicitated the appointment of Stergomena Lawrence Tax as Tanzania's minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister also congratulated her, the government and the people of Tanzania on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between the two countries.

"I am confident that the friendly and long-standing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tanzania will be further strengthened during your mission with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries in the field of bilateral political, economic and scientific-cultural issues as well as in the international arena," his message read.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a minor Cabinet reshuffle, sacking Foreign Affairs Minister Liberata Mulamula.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mulamula has been replaced by Stergomena Tax, who has been serving as defense minister and is also the former executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

